Another reason to celebrate as Ena HR & Training makes it through to business award finals

Ena HR & Training, which is based in Cogenhoe, is in the running for the Best New Business award at the prestigious event which is being held in Daventry in June.

The company was founded in January 2022 by HR expert, Kate Coulson, who has more than 20 years’ experience in corporate HR and management.

She said: “Starting the business in January 2022 was one of the most daunting journeys I have ever embarked upon, but I knew it was the right path for me.

Kate Coulson, Director and Founder of Ena HR & Training

“Becoming a business owner has been the most enlightening and empowering phase of my career so far, and I am extremely grateful to everyone who has guided me, criticised me, empowered me, and championed me along the way.

“I love working with all my clients, and I feel privileged to be part of their businesses. To reach the finals, recognising my achievements, is truly wonderful and I can’t wait for the big night in June.”

Kate launched her business after seizing the opportunity to leave the corporate world behind and spend a year in Greece during the pandemic. On her return to the UK, Kate decided she could use her skills and wealth of experience to support SMEs across Northamptonshire and beyond.

As well as looking after the HR needs of 11 retainer clients, Kate has also successfully launched a leadership and management training programme.