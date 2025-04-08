Another new addition to Northampton’s beauty scene has popped up in hidden gem town centre location
The Mews Beauty Bar, located in Gold Street Mews, was launched in September last year by Saffronne Rose after she took the leap to open her first salon.
Saffronne, who is joined by a business partner and two members of staff, described Gold Street Mews as a “wonderland” for independent businesses. She likes that it is at the heart of the town centre while being secluded from the hustle and bustle.
The Mews Beauty Bar offers most treatments besides hair and nails, including aesthetics, lashes, semi-permanent make-up, body sculpting, facials, tooth gems and they hope to introduce teeth whitening.
Now, Saffronne and another of her business partners Nathan Raeside have opened S Beauty Bar two doors down from her existing business.
The pair are passionate about providing an affordable space for others to grow their beauty and wellness businesses at the heart of Northampton.
The “stylish and comfortable” salon, with flexible rental options for treatment chairs or beds, is modern, in a prime location, and boasts a collaborative and creative environment.
Having launched in mid-March, Saffronne and Nathan look forward to welcoming more business owners – whether they be beauticians, massage therapists, aestheticians or make-up artists.
Saffronne is particularly passionate about supporting people with promoting their brands and securing clients, and felt this was an important addition to the town centre.
She hopes being just a couple of doors down from her existing business will make it easy to manage the two and build a personal service.
Saffronne shared that when she first started as a self-employed lash artist, she struggled to afford rent and build up a roster of clients.
“I want to offer support without an extortionate charge and build each other up,” said Saffronne.
With the aim of offering the affordable space and support that some business owners desire, Saffronne said she would have jumped at the chance to be part of something like this when she started out.
There are currently two beds and two chairs available to rent but businesses do not operate from the location seven days a week – which gives Saffronne and Nathan the opportunity to welcome in more than four people to the space.
