Animal Focused celebrates SME Positive Impact Award win

Northampton-based Animal Focused has been honoured with the silver SME Positive Impact Business Award, recognising its outstanding contribution to canine-assisted therapy and commitment to raising animal welfare standards across the UK. This accolade marks a significant milestone for the organisation, now officially a multi-award-winning business.

The Positive Impact award celebrates the positive and far-reaching impact Animal Focused has had through its pioneering work in schools, care homes, and with local authorities.

From delivering high-quality canine-assisted interventions in schools and care homes to delivering national training for animal licensing officers, Animal Focused continues to lead the way in promoting ethical, welfare-centred practices for those working with animals.

This recent recognition follows a string of accomplishments, including winning the NNBN Start-Up Business of the Year Award. Founder, Vicky Skinner, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to receive the silver SME Positive Impact Award. It’s recognition of the values that are at the heart of everything we do – putting animal welfare first while supporting people through meaningful, well-structured canine interactions. Being a multi-award-winning business is not just a title for us; it’s a reflection of our commitment to welfare raising standards."

Animal Focused’s award-winning initiatives include:

A comprehensive online course for schools working with dogs, focusing on safeguarding, welfare, risk management, and session planning.

Canine-assisted interventions in schools and care homes, improving wellbeing, reducing stress, and supporting emotional regulation in children and adults.

Bespoke training and qualifications for licensing officers to help standardise and improve inspection quality under the Licensing of Activities Involving Animals Regulations in Scotland, England and Wales.

With further projects on the horizon and a growing national presence, the Animal Focused team are looking forward to building on the businesses success.

For more information about the Dogs in Schools course, visit www.animalfocuswed/dogsinschools or contact [email protected]