Anchor Northampton care home colleague wins top regional award at Great British Care Awards

Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for people in later life, is proud to announce that Jacqueline Kemp triumphed at the East Midlands regional final of the Great British Care Awards 2024, which recognises excellence across the care sector.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for people in later life, is proud to announce that Jacqueline Kemp triumphed at the East Midlands regional final of the Great British Care Awards 2024, which recognises excellence across the care sector.

Jacqueline, representing Anchor’s Overstone House care home in Northampton, overcame the competition to claim the Ancillary Worker Award at the regional final held in Nottingham on Wednesday 27 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great British Care Awards honour individuals who have gone the extra mile to help improve the lives of residents within their care.

Jacqueline Kemp following her win at the Great British Care Awards.

Judges concluded that Jacqueline, Administrator at Anchor, continues to be passionate about making a difference to both colleagues and residents, despite her many years in health and social care. They said she clearly makes a positive difference to all those she meets, and that there is no doubt she has been a lifeline of reassurance for those moving to Overstone House.

Following her win, Jacqueline will advance on to the national final at the ICC in Birmingham, which takes place on March 14 2025.

Karen Eastwood, Home Manager of Anchor’s Overstone House care home, said: “This is a wonderful achievement by Jacqueline who fully deserves this recognition of her passion and ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jacqueline is a delight to work with and all our residents love her too! She's an incredible part of our team and makes working at Anchor’s Overstone House care home a joy.”

Jacqueline was delighted to win at the regional final, saying: “It was a privilege and an honour to be part of the awards representing Anchor. There were so many superheroes there and let’s not forget those ones that weren’t there.

“I am truly delighted to work alongside all of them and continue to uphold Anchor’s values.”

At Anchor, we value our colleagues, who enrich the lives of older people with compassionate, person-centred care. Their dedication helps shape the quality care we provide every day, and we support them with competitive pay, including the Real Living Wage, and opportunities for growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re always seeking passionate individuals to join us, whether you’re new to care or experienced. At Anchor, you’ll find a rewarding career where you can make a real difference. For more information, visit www.anchor.org.uk/careers