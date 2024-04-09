Anchor care home worker wins top prize in national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marinette Mafor Nana,a Senior Care Assistant, from Anchor’s Glenvale Park care home in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire won the Care Home Worker award.

The Great British Care Awards pays tribute to individuals who have gone the extra mile to help improve the lives of residents within their care. The national final, held in the ICC in Birmingham on Friday, 22 March hosted by broadcaster and media personality Rylan Clark, brought together the winners from nine regions to celebrate outstanding people who work in the care sector.

The panel of judges commented that Marinette demonstrated a calm, controlled and wonderfully gentle but confident approach. They praised her knowledge, skill, and ability to support both residents and colleagues, noting that she is a “Woman to Watch” in the social care world.

Anchor’s Managing Director of Care Services Rob Martin said: “This is a fantastic personal achievement. We are very proud that Marinette has been recognised nationally for her work along with the other finalists. They’re all a credit to Anchor and the care sector.

“As an organisation we are passionate about social care being recognised as a highly skilled and specialised sector with a workforce that takes great pride in what they do every day. We want to continue to inspire a new generation of people to join our workforce and shine a light on the difference that great social care makes to people’s lives.”

Marinettesaid: “I’m still in shock, I just can’t believe it! I was delighted to be named best Care Home worker in the East Midlands but winning the national final is incredible!

