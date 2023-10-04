An open letter to employer on mental health and well-being

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dear Employers,

I hope this letter finds you navigating well these tumultuous times for businesses all across the UK, as well as globally. While the focus has understandably been on adapting to the evolving market conditions, there remains an urgent and critical priority that must be addressed – the mental burdens faced by your employees.

Suicide rates are alarmingly high, and with the onset of winter, there is an increase in cases of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a form of depression that typically peaks during the cold, darker months. Combined with the widespread fear and anxiety induced by the ongoing pandemic, economic turbulence and sociopolitical strife, these prevailing conditions are taking a significant toll on the mental well-being of employees. We write this open letter to request your immediate and compassionate response to this pressing issue.

Joe Plumb

Mental health and well-being are not ancillary areas of concern but indeed core components of a healthy, productive and thriving workforce. Research has demonstrated that positive mental health underpins increased productivity, efficiency, and innovation. It boosts morale, improves employer-employee relationships, and cultivates a positive reputation for your business.

Understanding this, I propose the following steps for you to urgently integrate into your leadership strategy:

1.ENCOURAGE OPEN DIALOGUE AND DE-STIGMATIZATION OF MENTAL HEALTH: Break down the barriers of silence and create a supportive work environment that encourages employees to openly discuss their mental health issues without fear of judgment or discrimination.

2.IMPLEMENT MENTAL HEALTH POLICIES & RESOURCES: Integrate comprehensive mental health policies into your organisation that provides easy access to counselling services, provides mental health days as needed, and includes training for management to recognise and appropriately respond to mental health issues.

3.PROVIDE FLEXIBLE WORKING CONDITIONS: Where possible and appropriate, allow employees to work from home or provide flexible hours. This will reduce stress, particularly for those undergoing treatment or juggling personal responsibilities alongside their work.

4.PROMOTE HEALTHY LIFESTYLES: Initiate wellness programs that would encourage your employees to maintain a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient rest.

5.ENCOURAGE PEER SUPPORT: Facilitate the initiation of peer support groups within the organization. It can function as a safe space for employees to share experiences, discuss their challenges, and provide support to each other.

As leaders in your organisations, your decisions bear a tremendous impact on the lives of your employees. It is of utmost importance that we take every step possible to create an environment that supports mental health and well-being.

With grateful hearts, sincere concern, and a hopeful outlook, I call upon you to act swiftly, wisely, and kindly to implement these strategies across your organisation. Let us turn the tide against the mental health crisis, one workplace at a time.

Thank you for your time and attention to this urgent matter.

Kind Regards