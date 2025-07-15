Ambitious textiles school founder sets sights on opening her own space in Northampton

The ambitious founder of a fashion and textiles school has set her sights on opening her own space in Northampton in the near future.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie-Lee Lothian set up the Northants Fashion and Textiles School in the summer of 2023, with the hope of encouraging young creatives to pursue alternative avenues.

“There is no offer like mine,” Jamie-Lee previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “When you think of hobbies for children, extra curricular activities are dominated by sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feedback from parents is that a lot aren’t into it and are creative, but there was nowhere for them to do it.”

Jamie-Lee Lothian set up the Northants Fashion and Textiles School in the summer of 2023, with the hope of encouraging young creatives to pursue alternative avenues.

Jamie-Lee’s classes operate on a term-by-term basis. Parents book their children in one term at a time and they work on one project throughout the duration.

The classes are held at Abington Community Centre and young people gain experience in the design, developing and making stages – which has included cushions, bags and bucket hats.

One year on from when she last spoke to this newspaper, Jamie-Lee said: “The business has continued to grow. I’m now running three classes and there is a waiting list.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the founder’s proudest achievements of the past 12 months was being named runner up in the ‘start up business of the year’ category at the NNBN Awards.

The classes are held at Abington Community Centre and young people gain experience in the design, developing and making stages – which has included cushions, bags and bucket hats.

“I’ve worked with lots more young creatives in the area and I’d love to expand even more,” said Jamie-Lee. “It’s been a fantastic year and most people find me through word of mouth. There are still some coming along since the taster session back in August 2023.”

Jamie-Lee is proud to offer fashion and textiles classes to children and young people, which also helps them develop positive mental health, self-esteem and friendships with like-minded others.

The classes are in “small, nurturing groups” with a maximum of 10 in each, which Jamie-Lee believes is pivotal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most common pieces of feedback is how children’s confidence grows as a result of attending the sessions, and how they transfer this to other areas of their lives.

As after school clubs are dominated by sport and performing arts, Jamie-Lee is pleased to offer something unique.

Northants Fashion and Textiles School has also built a good relationship with the University of Northampton and was recently invited to their end of degree fashion show. This showed the young people what they could go on to do in the local area in the future if they wish.

Talking about the future of her business, Jamie-Lee said: “A dream of mine is to get my own space. I’m currently based at Abington Community Centre and that’s been fantastic for helping the business grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like a classroom that’s permanently set up and working with children, it’s really important that the space is right.”

The next big thing for Northants Fashion and Textiles School is the second consecutive year of its summer school, which is planned for July 23 to 25.

“Last year sold out and received amazing feedback,” said Jamie-Lee, who looks forward to hosting three full days of creative fun for the young people of Northampton during the summer holidays.

For more information on the Northants Fashion and Textiles School, visit their Facebook page here.