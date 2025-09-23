Ambitious plans for health and safety consultancy

The new legionella manager at a rapidly growing Northamptonshire health and safety consultancy has great ambitions for the thriving team.

Kyle Glaser was appointed in May at Acorn Safety Services, which provides health and safety services to businesses, charities and organisations across the UK.

Since he took the role, Kyle has continually added to his repertoire of qualifications and is now certified to test for legionella in hospitals, pools, high-level water systems, cooling towers and spas.

Acorn Safety Services has expanded exponentially in the last two years, appointing 10 new members of staff and moving premises for a second time in Moulton Park, after outgrowing two offices.

Kyle has aspirations to continue to grow the company and see it prosper.

He said: “Coming to Acorn Safety Services has been a real eye-opener for me as it is such a different company ethos to what I’m used to. You’re very trusted here and I’ve never had that before. The directors give you great support to develop things yourself, which is really good, and I can’t fault them at all. When you have that attitude and support behind you, you want to do well for the company as well as yourself.”

Kyle, who has been in the industry since 2018, started as a water hygiene technician in Oxford, working on planned maintenance scheduling tasks such as monthly temperature monitoring, thermostatic mixing valve servicing and shower descaling.

Building his skill set has been an important part of his career and he likes to share what he’s learned with his colleagues.

“One of the things I really enjoy is helping to develop other consultants,” he said. “I’d like to get people trained to a greater level and, by doing so, expand our services. This time next year I’d like to be able to offer more to our customers.

“There are so many different water systems and areas of legionella that we need to explore. There’s so much that we’re not doing yet but that’s a great position to be in, having a talented team who are keen to learn and improve. We have excellent potential to share expertise, grow and evolve our knowledge base.”

Kyle works very closely with newly promoted operations director Zeynep Guzelkasap, who he says he loves to learn from in the operations and team management side of the business.

Zeynep said: “We have been wholly impressed by Kyle’s willingness and dedication to learn and further build his skillset. This incredible attitude makes him a fantastic leader and role model for our ever-growing team. I share Kyle’s ambitions to expand both our team and our offering and look forward to working together to achieve this.”