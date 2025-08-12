Ambitious Northampton photographer nominated for business woman of the year and best new business

An ambitious photographer has been nominated for two prestigious national awards, and hopes to be named business woman of the year and best new business.

Emma Colton, who launched Emma Annie Colton Photography in August 2023, offers warm and authentic brand portraiture for female founders, creative businesses and particularly those who are camera shy.

She describes herself as a friendly neighbourhood photographer supporting people who contribute to a kinder world – as well as encouraging them to shout about their work in an authentic way.

When she was made redundant from a former job, Emma never envisioned she would own a business until she reevaluated where her career was going and the type of work she wanted to do.

The creative has more than a decade of experience in her industry, in photography, graphic design and marketing.

Emma has worked for both the branding side and in creative agencies for household fashion and beauty brands – as well as having made a positive difference in the charity and public sectors through anti social harassment and children’s safety campaigns.

As well as her photography, Emma also provides branding workshops for start-ups and mental health themed photography walks to weave in her own experience into what she does.

Emma has been nominated for two National Business Women’s Awards, and she will learn her fate in the business woman of the year (micro) and best new business categories at a ceremony in London in October.

“My goal for this year is to be able to say I am an award-winning photographer and business owner,” said Emma “I’m now one step closer to realising that goal.

“I didn’t expect it. Obviously I put my name forward and wanted to do that for myself, but I didn’t expect to be nominated.

“Winning an award is starting to feel as though it’s achievable. The goal was ambitious and now I want it even more. It still doesn’t feel real and it’s making me even more determined.”

Not only would an award win have a positive impact on Emma’s reputation, but she believes it would have a “monumental” effect on her self-confidence and growth as a person.

“I know as women we don’t put ourselves out there as much,” she said. “We work hard but we’re not confident to talk about it. We earned that right and I want to be a role model in that sense.

“Talking about things we’ve done isn’t arrogant. We work hard to get recognition, and imposter syndrome and a lack of confidence holds women back.”

As well as collaborating with Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on an upcoming exhibition surrounding the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Emma is pleased that putting herself out there is attracting the right clients.

This includes photographing an exhibition in London focused on abuse that women face and Emma said: “This is exactly the type of place I want to be. What I’m putting out there seems to be working. If I didn’t put myself out there, these people wouldn’t know I exist.”

For more information on Emma Annie Colton Photography, visit the business’ website here.