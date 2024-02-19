Amazon team celebrates after another year of success

The Amazon team was treated to the Moulin Rouge celebration after another successful year at the fulfilment centre in Daventry . At the party, guests enjoyed food, drinks and entertainment from dancers.

Amazon in Daventry’s Site Leader, Josh Vause, said: “The annual team party is one of the highlights of the year at Amazon, so it was great to finally celebrate in style again as colleagues and friends. The event gave us the opportunity to say a big thank you to the team in Daventry for all the effort given over the previous 12 months. We are excited to continue delivering smiles to customers in Daventry and beyond in 2024.”