Amazon supports Daventry charity

A Daventry charity that helps people in need of household furniture has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.
By Lauren GrahamContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:37 GMT- 1 min read
Daventry Contact supports people in poverty by providing a variety of household necessities, collecting donated furniture and delivering it to homes and sheltered accommodation.

The donation from Amazon will go towards covering costs of essential staff as they work to help people in poverty.

Lawrence Watson from Amazon in Daventry nominated the charity for the donation. He said:

“I am so pleased that Amazon can support Daventry Contact with this donation. The work the charity does in our area is outstanding and I hope this donation boosts its efforts.”

David Locke, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, added:

“It is our pleasure to support Daventry Contact with this donation. We hope it makes a difference to those in need across Daventry.”

Kristen Middleton from Daventry Contact said:

“I would like to thank the team at Amazon in Daventry for supporting us with this donation. We are passionate about easing the burden of poverty in our community and donations like this help us to do that.”

