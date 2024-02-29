Amazon in Daventry supports disadvantaged children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

KidsOut gives disadvantaged children positive experiences such as providing them with toys and books, as well as fun days out.

Eight employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry volunteered with the Leighton-Buzzard-based charity to sort and pack donated toys. Last year, the Amazon team donated £1,000 worth of toys to the charity.

Claire Whitehead was one of the employees from Amazon who volunteered at the charity. She said:

“It was great to support KidsOut with my colleagues from Amazon. We really enjoyed our day supporting such a good cause.”

Samantha Johnson from KidsOut added: