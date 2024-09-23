Amazon Daventry’s support for food poverty charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Daventry food poverty charity has received two donations from Amazon following a fundraising skydive by an Amazon employee and a donation from the company’s fulfilment centre in the town.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation received a donation of £500.00 after Ines Raimundo, who works at Amazon in Daventry, took part in a fundraising sky dive for the charity.

In support of Ines fundraising efforts, eight of her colleagues at Amazon in Daventry volunteered with the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation to pack food parcels, before making a further £500 donation to the charity.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation works to alleviate hunger and provide for people in need in Daventry and the surrounding area. It offers food-related support to the most vulnerable through schools, community, county council and NHS groups.

After completing her skydive for the charity, Ines said:

“The McCarthy-Dixon foundation is a lifeline for people facing food poverty in our town and it was great to be able to volunteer and offer our support. I enjoyed completing the charity skydive, which was an amazing experience for a fantastic organisation.”

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation added:

“Thank you to the Amazon team in Daventry for this support. Each donation helps us to provide our services, which are essential for many people in our community. We are particularly thankful for the volunteers, who dedicated their time to packing food parcels.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.