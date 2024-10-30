Amazon Daventry secures Northamptonshire Logistics Awards win

The team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Daventry has won the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards.

The judges were impressed by Amazon’s excellence in diversity, including programmes to support themes of gender, race and neurodiversity.

At the awards, the Amazon Daventry team also received a Highly Commended status in the Community Engagement Initiative of The Year Award category. This was thanks to the team’s on-going support of charities and schools in the community, including Boughton School in Northampton, Lewis Foundation, a Northampton cancer treatment support charity and McCarthy Dickson, a food-related support charity in the town.

Dylan Debeer, an employee from Amazon in Daventry who attended the awards, said:

The Northamptonshire Logistics Awards celebrate the achievements of people working within the logistics industry.

“Being acknowledged for our work in the areas of diversity, inclusion and community engagement is fantastic. It was great to have accepted the award on behalf of the whole team, and I’m excited to celebrate this achievement with everyone at our fulfilment centre.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.