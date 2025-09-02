'Amazing' rooftop bar in Northampton quietly closes down after six years in business – venue reopens under new ownership

A well-known rooftop bar in Northampton has quietly closed after six years in business – but the venue has reopened under new ownership.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy’s Sports Bar, which opened in 2019, appears to have closed over the summer. The reasons for its closure are unknown, and attempts to contact the former owners have been unsuccessful.

The rooftop bar was a favourite spot for many, earning a 4.1 out of 5 star rating from 131 Google reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reviewer said: “The kids had a blast on the air hockey, pool tables and football tables. The food was fantastic and nothing was substandard quality. All in all a great evening out for the family.”

Jimmy's has closed down and has recently reopened as Dubai Lounge under new owners.

Others added: “Highly recommended, place is clean and tidy, the roof looks amazing! Holiday vibes! Well done guys!”

Another wrote: “Went there to watch the World Cup Finals and everything from the atmosphere to the food was exceptional!”

Another said: “Amazing bar, with a great atmosphere. The space is very clean and tidy. One of the best venues in Northampton. Can’t forget to mention the good team spirit and quick service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site has now reopened as ‘Dubai Lounge’, which is advertising itself as a restaurant, shisha lounge, and private event space.

According to Companies House, former owner of Jimmy’s Harry Barnes resigned in May 2025, and the business was passed to Mohammed Nadeem, from Luton, who was appointed director the same month.

Dubai Lounge has been contacted for comment.

On social media, Dubai Lounge promotes grilled peri-peri chicken and skewers, a wide range of shisha flavours including Al-Fakher, Premium, and Savacco, 10 large screens for watching sport, and a selection of mocktails.