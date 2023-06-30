‘Amazing’ first year for town centre salon leaves it among best rated across Northampton

A hairdressing and aesthetics salon, located in Northampton town centre, is celebrating an “amazing” first year open.

The salon is so well thought of among customers that it is rated the second highest, according to Google Reviews, across the town.

David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics, in Wellingborough Road, first opened its doors on July 2 last year.

David Brown Hairdressing and Aesthetics, in Wellingborough Road, first opened its doors on July 2 last year. Photo: Stu Vincent.

After David outgrew the space he worked in from home, the business owner hoped the salon would be a welcome addition to Northampton – by bringing a modern and classic touch.

David said: “Our first year has been amazing and I’m happy to have a space I can create in. It’s helped my skills get better and I’ve trained for so long for this moment.

“The salon has a really friendly atmosphere and we’re like a family.

“We offer everything under one roof – aesthetics, beauty and hairdressing – and that’s our unique selling point.”

Last year's opening for the hairdressing and aesthetics salon. Photo: Stu Vincent.

David says his specialism in colour and colour correction has been one of the most popular services over the past year, as well as aesthetics, anti ageing treatments and skin rejuvenation.

When asked what he believes it is that keeps customers coming back time and time again, David said: “They love the fact that we’ve got two in-house long haired chihuahuas and they’re happy to have a cuddle.

“And with our five star rating, people know they can come in and be themselves. We aren’t pretentious, they can open up to us, and we like to have a laugh.”

The business owner wants to say a “massive thank you” to everyone who has supported his venture, as the team could not have done it without them.

“Going from zero to 100 in one year has been overwhelming,” said David. “It’s rewarding to get recognition for the hard work.”

David’s proudest achievement is what he has ticked off since returning to education in 2015.

He did a level three top up qualification in hairdressing and business and worked up to a bachelor's degree in business management and strategy, with honours.

David has also completed a Master Colour Programme at Wella World Studio London, allowing him to specialise.

To add to all of that, he completed a foundation degree in aesthetics before moving on to advanced aesthetics – enabling him to offer procedures of all kinds.

One day he would also like to set up a training school for aesthetics, to share his knowledge with others.

Ahead of the opening last July, David told Chronicle & Echo: “Our ethos is to focus on self-worth and empowering our clients.”

David Brown Hairdressing & Aesthetics has maintained this ethos of “building people’s confidence and making them feel good about themselves”.

“If someone leaves feeling better than when they walked in, we are winning and it makes me feel good,” said David. “It’s rewarding to make someone smile.”

To give back to their loyal and regular clients, the salon is hosting a celebration event this weekend – with drinks, nibbles, a DJ and photobooth.

David wanted to give a shout out to the fellow local businesses who have donated gifts to the celebration – House of Dapper, Absolute Melts, Butterfly Gardens, personal trainer Claire Reilly, Dreams Event Hire, lash and brow artist Kaye Mossman, and make-up artist Jasmine Johnson.