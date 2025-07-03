‘Amazing’ first nine months for cafe-bar that hoped to bring new lease of life to town centre venue

It has been an “amazing” first nine months for the team behind a cafe-bar, who hoped to bring a new lease of life to a venue in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter.

Lola’s Bar, located on the corner of Guildhall Road and Swan Street, opened to the public in September last year.

The venue aimed to become the go-to place for lunch meetings, dinner dates, social gatherings, and pre and post-theatre refreshments.

Lola’s Bar is operated by Bad Butler Hospitality in collaboration with the Royal & Derngate, and this growing independent business is also known for its two Saints Coffee outlets and Pala restaurant.

Ben Francoise, co-owner of Bad Butler Hospitality, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the response from the Northampton community since Lola’s Bar opened in the town centre.

“It’s been amazing and really well received,” he said. “We have a great partnership with the Royal & Derngate Theatre.”

The venue has received the most praise for their authentic Spanish tapas and as their head chef is from Spain, it brings back happy holiday memories for many visitors.

Their ‘tortilla’ Spanish omelette is a particular favourite among customers, as well as their signature cocktails. Lola’s offers a mixture of classic and unique flavours, and the on-trend matcha cocktail is proving popular at the moment.

The Lola’s team remain dedicated to meeting the needs of both theatre goers looking to enjoy prompt food and drink before a show, and those visiting for a relaxed atmosphere with nowhere to rush off to.

When asked if he believes Bad Butler Hospitality has been successful in its aim of bringing a new lease of life to the building, Ben said: “I think so. There are positive comments around the town.”

The main change since opening has been the introduction of new items on their evolving menu, which includes affordable and freshly-made sandwiches and specials.

The venue also offers bottomless brunches, meal deals and discounts on drinks for theatre goers during and after shows.

Looking to the near future of Lola’s Bar, the team hopes to open later on Friday and Saturday evenings and introduce live music and DJs to the existing offering.

For more information on Lola’s Bar, visit the business’ website here.