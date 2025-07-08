‘Amazing’ first four months for luxury and cruelty-free candle company after launching shop

It has been an “amazing” first four months for a luxury and cruelty-free candle company after opening its shop and welcoming the public from March this year.

Lyss & Vay Candle Co. was launched in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 by Janene Francis, who had worked in the corporate property industry for around two decades prior to then.

After ordering a candle making kit to pass the time and develop a hobby during lockdown, this saw Janene quit her career just a few months later to establish a full-time business hand pouring soy candles.

The business owner decided this year was the right time to take the next step, and she opened her first bricks and mortar store in St Leonard’s Road at the start of March.

With no similar businesses across the entire town, Janene was hopeful about developing a new wellness hub and building on what was established by former business Love Your Presence.

Having opened to the public on March 1, Janene told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been amazing and we’re getting more and more people through the door. We’re building a nice community and I can’t complain.

“People think of us as more than a candle shop. It’s a cosy sanctuary and people can pop in for a chat. I’ve tried to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

“Some don’t believe I make everything myself from here with natural and vegan-friendly ingredients. They are really impressed and say it’s nice to have something like this in Northampton.”

Mindfulness-infused candle making workshops have been popular among customers, and Janene has welcomed other creatives to host workshops of their own. This has included pottery and clay, and women’s circles will be available soon.

“Having a shop was always my end goal and I grabbed this opportunity with both hands,” said Janene. “It’s such a lovely and calm space, it’s my sanctuary.”

With other small businesses dotted around, free parking, and both a supermarket and Delapre Abbey nearby, Janene stands by her choice of location and described it as a “happy medium”.

Looking to the future of Lyss & Vay Candle Co., Janene cannot wait to welcome more creatives to her space for workshops and introduce ‘Slow Sundays’ to encourage customers to visit, pause and relax in her shop.

For more information on Lyss & Vay Candle Co., visit the business’ website here.