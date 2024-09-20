All roads lead to Towcester: Buccleuch Property acquire strategic development site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buccleuch Property in conjunction with Top Road has completed the acquisition of a 4.3 acre site at Old Tiffield Road, Towcester. The development is to be known as TT Park and is prominently located on the A43/A5 junction to the north of the town providing easy access to both the M1 and M40.

Previously owned by Tesco, it benefits from a detailed planning consent for over 80,000 sq ft and is suitable for a variety of industrial uses including trade counter, warehouse and strategic distribution as well as a café pod.

The new build nature of the property, high quality design and BREEAM “Excellent” rating are likely to prove attractive to both local and national occupiers given the lack of purpose-built stock that has been delivered in recent years coupled with the strong population and business growth in the Towcester area. Enabling works have already commenced on site and it is expected that the first units could be ready for occupation in the latter half of 2025.

Neil Finnie, Development Director at Buccleuch Property said: “The development will help to address an acute shortage of modern energy efficient industrial accommodation in the area. By working with local partners to identify strategic development sites, we are able to use our strong company balance sheet and development expertise to deliver the right product in to a market with constrained supply.

Aerial CGI

Angus Wade, Investment Director from Top Road said, “We are delighted to be working with Buccleuch Property on the delivery of TT Park. Delivering institutional quality commercial developments in this region is what Top Road are focussed on. Having secured detailed planning we look forward to working with the team to create a high quality environment for the occupiers and a valuable investment for Buccleuch Property.”

DTRE and Berrys Commercial are joint agents on the development. Further information can be found @ www.ttpark.co.uk.