All-electric funeral vehicles to be introduced in Northamptonshire

Funeral homes in Northamptonshire have launched their new range of all-electric vehicles, following a six-figure investment into the updated funeralcare fleet and as part of a wider climate action plan.

Co-op Funeralcare, which has branches in Northampton, Wellingborough, Rushden and Kingsthorpe, has invested more than £325,000 in the region to give local people a more sustainable travel option when saying goodbye to their loved ones. This latest action is part of a wider commitment by Co-op to be net zero across the entire business by 2040, as outlined in their latest Climate Plan.

Three electric vehicles will be rolled out across care centres in the region, which will also be fitted out with electric charging points, with each new fully electric vehicle averaging a one and a half tonne CO2 reduction when driven compared to their hybrid predecessors*.

Mike Pengelly, Head of South Client Operations at Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Funerals are changing, and we know how important it is to our member owners and clients that we explore more sustainable options and elements of the service for when they come to us to arrange their loved one’s funeral.

Local funeral homes will now have access to electric vehicles

“Using electric vehicles is one of the ways we can help realise this, which is why we’re thrilled to be able to offer families more choice in how they celebrate the lives of their loved ones, as well as those planning their own funeral.

“This is also a significant investment for us, and a key step in our ambition to replace our full fleet of vehicles with fully electric alternatives by 2035, alongside our priority to be net zero across our entire business by 2040. We’re pleased to be expanding our fleet with the addition of our brand new all-electric vehicles, and we hope to be able to roll them out across the whole nation very soon.”