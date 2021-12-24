All Daventry family wants for Christmas is...a new front door

Aaron wanted the door fixed in time for Christmas.

Aaron Sharlott has been waiting 12 months for Bromford housing association to replace his front door in Hemans Road.

He told The Gusher: "We have been waiting for it to be fixed since it was kicked in.

"There is a massive gap in the door letting in all the cold air and we have an 18-month-old daughter who has epilepsy. We have our heating up full and still need to wrap blankets around us."

Aaron went on: "The door will not open from the outside or the inside unless it's really forced open. The handle on the outside has snapped clean off in my hand because of the force I have to use. This has now become a health and safety issue and a fire risk because of the door not opening."

He said Bromford representatives have visited the house more than once to measure up the door.

"Then nothing happens," added Aaron.

"Mine and my partner's mental health has been massively affected by this. My partner is scared to be left in the house on her own longer than five minites."

The family have been staying with family because the house is so cold.

"Our children from previous relationships don't like staying here because of the door and how cold it is," added the dad.

"It's making us ill."

Natalie Robertson, Bromford’s associate director of localities, said the property was secured after the incident.

She said: “Following an incident of vandalism at Hemans Road in December 2020, we immediately secured the property and put a temporary fix in place that we understood Mr Sharlott was happy with.