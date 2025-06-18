All businesses in the main shopping areas of Kingsthorpe can be now be part of a new anti-social behaviour reporting system.

Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership (NBCP), working together with Kingsthorpe Parish Council, are launching the Kingsthorpe Parish Anti-Social Behaviour Reporting System, known as KPARS, in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and retail crime.

KPARS uses easily accessible technology, known as DISC, to enable member businesses to identify persons responsible for anti-social behaviour and submit reports to the Business Crime Partnership.

Kingsthorpe Parish Council has allocated the funding to enable the system to be managed initially for one year, so all businesses in the primary shopping areas of Kingsthorpe can be part of this scheme free of charge.

Jenni and Ali from the NBCP with Trudy (centre) from The Place to Bee.

Kingsthorpe Parish Council Councillor Gill Askens said: “Kingsthorpe Parish Council is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment throughout Kingsthorpe. We are extremely proud to be working with Alison and her team on this exciting project.”

It is hoped the partnership will prevent and deter criminal activities and disrupt the root causes of anti-social behaviour, to improve safety for shoppers, workers, and visitors.

Councillor Tony Ward added: “Kingsthorpe Parish Council is very proud to be able to work with KPARS in supporting this important scheme, which will undoubtedly bring reassurance and benefit to the whole community in the fight against criminal activity and antisocial behaviour.”

Alison Farr, from the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership said: “We are delighted to be working with Kingsthorpe Parish Council to improve the environment in the area, for all shoppers, workers and visitors.

“The NBCP already works in partnership with Northamptonshire Police and manages all the Retail Crime Initiatives across the county, seeing fantastic results in the identification and prosecution of offenders. We hope through working together we can eradicate anti-social behaviour to help high streets and town centres thrive and flourish. Together, we can build a safer, more vibrant community for everyone.”

This information gathered by the system will be sent to the correct bodies such as Neighbourhood Policing Teams, West Northants Community Safety Officers, the Environment Department and other relevant agencies to gather intelligence and take appropriate action.