Aldi is looking to recruit 60 news employees across Northamptonshire as the supermarket looks to open new stores.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across with salaries of up to £65,995.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as store cleaner and store assistant, all the way up to store manager.

Store and warehouse assistants at Aldi receive a starting salary of £12.00 rising to £12.95 nationally.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi. We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and British sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”

Aldi recently committed to opening 500 more stores across Britain and is investing more than £1.4 billion throughout 2023 and 2024 as it progresses towards hitting this long-term target.

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.