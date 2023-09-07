News you can trust since 1931
Aldi donated 22,000 meals to Northamptonshire charities over summer

‘Demand on charities and foodbanks in Northamptonshire is incredibly high’
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:35 BST
Aldi stores in Northamptonshire donated 22,200 meals to families in need during the recent summer school holidays.

All of its Northamptonshire stores supported local charities and foodbanks during a period of increased demand by redistributing surplus food via community giving platform Neighbourly.

Since Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly began in 2019, Aldi stores across the country have already donated more than 35 million meals - including over seven million meals so far this year.

This summer, Aldi also gave every child in the UK a chance to try an Olympic or Paralympic sport for free as part of its ‘Get a Taste for Sport’ initiative, helping parents meet the cost of providing healthy activities during the summer holidays.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays are always an incredibly hard time for households across the country, made even worse by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. That’s why we committed to supporting even more families in Northamptonshire this summer via our food donations scheme with Neighbourly, helping vital charities provide meals to those who need them most.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Demand on charities and foodbanks in Northamptonshire is incredibly high. This push in donations from Aldi was essential in helping so many families during the school holidays and we know how grateful the organisations were for the supermarket’s support.”

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.

Related topics:AldiNorthamptonshire