Aldi colleague in Northamptonshire celebrates 20 years at the supermarket
Sarah Strickland, a Store Manager at the Corby store, first joined the supermarket in 2004 after serving for four years in the Royal Navy.
After joining as an Assistant Store Manager initially, Sarah has worked at nine stores across Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, including Wellingborough, Kettering, Northampton St James and Wigston.
Sarah is an integral part of Aldi’s Corby team and has gone above and beyond in her role over the years.
As well as guiding colleagues through training and encouraging them to develop in their roles, Sarah has also shown her commitment to giving back to the wider community.
From fancy dress fundraisers to store bake sales, Sarah has participated in several initiatives to raise money for the supermarket’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.
Speaking of her time at Aldi, Sarah commented: “Building relationships with colleagues is a big part of working in any Aldi store, and I’m especially proud of their development, which I’ve been lucky to have played a part in during my time here.
“Supporting colleagues’ career progression and watching them go on to be excellent managers is hugely rewarding and one of the real highlights of working at Aldi.”
As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Sarah said: “Whilst my kids would certainly say Prime, I’ve got to choose the garden lights. I’ve purchased so many over the years – I just can’t resist!”
Marius Manolescu, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.
“Sarah is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.
“As well as offering every colleague the job satisfaction they deserve, we invest in a whole range of fantastic training courses year after year, making sure all our colleagues love being a part of Team Aldi.”
