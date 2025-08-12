AIT Home Delivery launches game-changing two-person delivery service in Germany

AIT Home Delivery, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIT Worldwide Logistics, is proud to announce the official launch of its two-person delivery service in Germany, marking a major milestone in the European home delivery marketplace.

Operating from a state-of-the-art 200,000 sq. ft (20,000 sq. m) facility in Hannover, the company is introducing Germany’s first dedicated next-day, two-person delivery solution—setting a new standard in final mile delivery.

Strategically located near the A2 and A7 motorways, the Hannover hub offers storage capacity for more than 9,000 pallets and will act as a central hub of a new nationwide network. From this location, AIT Home Delivery can provide next-day delivery to 85% of the German population.

From day one, the operation will handle 1,000 deliveries daily, supported by a fleet of 50 branded trailers and 80 two-person delivery crews. Deliveries will take place six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 7am to 8pm as standard — a level of service unique in the German marketplace.

Two-person delivery is a ground-breaking service and includes delivery to the room of choice and removal of packaging as part of AIT’s core offering with optional installation available according to client needs. Should a next day delivery not be convenient, consumers are offered the flexibility to nominate their preferred delivery date allowing the customer to receive their delivery when best suits their schedule. And mirroring the successful UK communication model, consumers can expect two-hour timed delivery slots, with a series of texts confirming an ETA and driver name prior to delivery.

“We are bringing something genuinely new to the market and a service which will revolutionise two-person home delivery in Germany,” said Gary McKelvey, AIT’s Vice President of Global Home Delivery.

“It is a true game changer underpinned by a proven model from the UK, cutting-edge technology and a dedicated local team committed to providing the ultimate final mile delivery experience.”

AIT’s operation is backed by 11 regional depots and a highly experienced German logistics team reporting directly to Gary McKelvey. The IT-driven platform enables precise delivery scheduling down to individual postal codes and engages the end customer in the process—significantly improving visibility and overall satisfaction.

“After conducting extensive market research, AIT has built a solution that complements the buying behaviours of German consumers which are very similar to that of the UK,” said Ryan Carter, AIT’s Executive Vice President, Americas.

“The early feedback from German retail and manufacturing partners has been fantastic, particularly our ability to significantly reduce lead times and deliver six days a week at no extra charge providing them with a massive competitive edge.

“We are seeing strong demand and plans are already underway to open a second site in southern Germany next year.”

With a full sales team being established in-country, AIT Home Delivery is firmly committed to long-term growth and innovation in Germany, bringing premium two-person delivery to a new audience with a level of service unmatched in the industry.