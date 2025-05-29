AIT Home Delivery achieves record growth, expanding market reach and service capabilities

AIT Home Delivery has announced another year of exceptional growth, solidifying its position as a leading provider in the two-person delivery marketplace.

The market-leading company closed 2024 having once again achieved a year-on-year increase of 9.5% in revenue underpinning its commitment to continued strategic expansion and investment over the coming year.

Since its acquisition by parent company AIT Worldwide Logistics in 2020, the wholly owned subsidiary has demonstrated remarkable financial performance, increasing revenues by over 64% in the four-year period to reach its current milestone.

Ryan Carter Executive Vice President of AIT Worldwide Logistics said: “The sustained growth of AIT Home Delivery can be attributed to a combination of market diversification, a high-performing sales team, strong sales growth, a market leading service portfolio and consistently strong service levels.”

AIT Home Delivery - setting its sights on continued growth

A key driver behind this success has been AIT Home Delivery’s expansion into new markets, including the bathroom sector, which has provided additional revenue. The company’s sales team has successfully secured major business wins, adding several new contracts. These achievements are further supported by the company’s customer-centric ethos and commitment to delivering a best-in-class service which has been a constant in AIT Home Delivery’s final mile delivery offering.

Looking ahead, AIT Home Delivery has set an ambitious target for 2025, aiming to continue its 9.5% revenue growth trajectory. This forward momentum is underpinned by continued investments in infrastructure, technology, and operations, positioning the company for sustained success both in the UK and progressively across Europe with the expansion of its two-person delivery service.

Gary McKelvey, AIT’s Vice President, Global Home Delivery, commented: “Our exceptional performance in 2024 reflects the strength of our business, our dedicated teams, and our strategic approach to market diversification and service excellence.

“With a strong pipeline of new business and continued investment, we are building a solid foundation for future growth. The UK market remains a key focus, and we are now actively expanding our two person services into Europe, ensuring AIT Home Delivery continues to lead the industry in two-person delivery.”

As AIT Home Delivery continues to expand and evolve, the company remains committed to delivering unparalleled service and innovative solutions, ensuring its continued journey of growth and success.