Agilico empowers businesses to be sustainable with launch of new carbon avoidance calculator

Workplace technology leader Agilico will launch a carbon footprint calculator, a tool designed to help organisations to measure and reduce their print related carbon emissions.

Launched on Earth Day - 22nd April, the carbon calculator and audits gives organisations visibility into their carbon impact, enabling them to visualise their carbon data, identify areas for improvement and track progress toward their sustainability goals.

Sam Saunders, Head of Marketing of Agilico said: “You can’t manage what you don’t measure. Our carbon avoidance calculator and audits give our clients the visibility they need to make informed, greener choices. It’s about turning ambition into action, and helping our customers become more accountable, efficient, and sustainable.”

The new Carbon Calculator builds on the company’s proven success in helping customers reduce their environmental impact. Agilico's commitment to sustainability goes beyond mere rhetoric; it is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the organisation.

Agilico Carbon Footprint Calculator

On Earth Day 2023, Agilico pledged to be net zero by 2030, reflecting its dedication to sustainability and responsible business and community practices. Following this, the organisation embarked on a bold initiative in 2024 to align its operations with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since embarking on the road to net zero by 2030, Agilico has made significant reductions of over 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) through its sustainability initiatives.

As the UK’s pioneering Circular-First Managed Print Services provider, Agilico’s refurbished print devices keep resources in use for as long as possible, extracting their maximum value and regenerating them into new products or materials. Over the past two years:

3,500 refurbished print devices have been deployed, avoiding 1,825 tonnes of CO₂e – the equivalent of planting over 73,000 trees.

Over 1,660 tonnes of materials were kept in use or recycled, equivalent to saving over 215 buses of weight from landfill.

Connected to this, engineering consultancy Cameron + Ross implemented Agilico Zero Devices, avoiding 1.5 tonnes CO₂e – the equivalent of planting 73 trees – and reducing overall energy consumption by 48%.

A Director at Cameron + Ross commented: “At Cameron + Ross, innovation drives both efficiency and sustainability. Our partnership with Agilico has streamlined our document handling processes while reducing our environmental footprint. This collaboration has equipped our team with scalable, cutting-edge solutions that align with our commitment to growth and sustainability, ensuring we continue delivering exceptional value to our clients across Scotland and the UK.”

Furthermore, in line with Earth Day 2025’s theme, Our Power, Our Planet, Agilico has made strides in reducing its reliance on fossil fuels over the two years by:

Generating 151,000 kWh of solar energy from its Southampton and Gateshead sites – enough to power 38 homes, saving 36 tonnes of CO₂.

Embracing electric and hybrid transport fleet, with 1.15 million miles driven in low-emission vehicles, saving 145 tonnes of CO₂– equivalent to planting over 5,800 trees.

Sam concluded: “By actively tracking our emissions and aligning with global sustainability standards, we can make smarter decisions for our future. Our main goal for the upcoming years is to continue the momentum in championing ethical responsibility – creating a more sustainable and resilient future for all. The carbon calculator is the next step – not just for us, but for our customers and the wider business community. It empowers organisations to take real, measurable action toward net zero.”

Calculate your organisation’s print related carbon footprint here: https://www.agilico.co.uk/agilico-zero-calculator/