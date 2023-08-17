Affinity Daycare C.I.C. sets new standard in dementia care for older adults.

The key to this transformation lies in the specialised training provided to their staff through a groundbreaking virtual dementia tour conducted by Training 2 Care, a renowned industry leader in dementia care education. The training, which was arranged by Northamptonshire Carers, uses cutting-edge virtual reality technology and specialised sensory tools to recreate the sensory distortions and cognitive impairments commonly associated with dementia. The virtual tour is a complete sensory overload, including gloves, headphones, and glasses that restrict vision. Affinity staff experienced a simulated environment where time, space, and perception were altered, mimicking the challenges faced by those living with the condition.

This training experience enables caregivers to gain a deeper understanding of what it feels like to live with dementia, allowing them to empathise and connect with their clients on a more profound level. By simulating the challenges faced by those living with dementia, staff members have developed heightened sensitivity, patience, and the ability to tailor their care to meet the unique needs of each individual.

As part of the programme's improvements, Affinity Daycare C.I.C. has introduced a dementia-friendly menu that offers clients (affectionately referred to as ‘friends’) the option to eat with their hands, as this can be the preferred method for people with dementia. The menus have been adapted, for example, instead of offering fish pie with mash and peas, friends are offered fish chunks, boiled potatoes, and broccoli florets. If cutlery is a barrier, the food provided is easy to eat by hand as well as being nutritionally fulfilling.

Affinity friends using the new dementia friendly cups and chairs

Additionally, red plates have been incorporated into their dining setup, scientifically proven to encourage higher food intake among individuals with dementia. In a study conducted by Boston University, researchers found that patients eating from red plates consumed 25% more food than those eating from white plates. This appears to be connected with the way someone living with dementia sees food on a plate. These thoughtful enhancements aim to create a more pleasant and enjoyable dining environment and encourage a higher food intake so that Affinity friends can gain much-needed nutrients.

Fern Overton, Director, Affinity Day Care C.I.C. said:

“Changing our crockery and menu seems like such a simple thing that we were sceptical about it actually making a difference, but it’s had a huge impact already. For the first time, we saw all our friends eating all their lunch. Honestly, it was amazing!

“It’s been so successful that I’m keen to fundraise to provide training for the families of our friends. That way they can implement some of these changes at home too.”

Simple changes to the menu have made a huge impact

Understanding the importance of colour psychology in dementia care, Affinity Daycare C.I.C. has introduced new chairs in striking red, yellow, and green. These carefully selected colours are said to encourage hydration by inducing thirst and help to alleviate depth perception difficulties, reducing the risk of falls, as they stand out distinctively against the blue carpeting. The calming effects of these colours contribute to creating a soothing and tranquil atmosphere, promoting a sense of comfort and security for Affinity friends.

According to the latest statistics from Alzheimer's Society, around 900,000 people in the UK are currently living with dementia. The number of people with dementia is increasing because people are living longer. It is estimated that by 2040, the number will rise to more than 1.6 million people in the UK.

Fern Overton, Director, Affinity Day Care C.I.C. said:

“We aim to make Affinity a centre of excellence for dementia care and the way to do that is to continually improve and develop. The changes we’ve implemented are just the start, the next step is for our team to complete a dementia interpreter course which will teach us how to better interpret movement and facial expressions for people that aren't able to communicate their feelings, wants and needs.

“A lot of care providers are having to turn away from providing care for older adults with dementia because of funding and resource issue. Because of the lack of access to specialised dementia care across the county, we are even more determined to offer the best care that we can.”

Dementia not only impacts the individuals themselves but also places an immense burden on families and caregivers. Affinity Daycare C.I.C.'s exceptional improvements in dementia care have garnered praise and recognition from caregivers, and family members alike. Their dedication to creating a compassionate and supportive environment has made them a shining example in Northamptonshire's care community.