Aesthetics business owner prides herself on being part of wide variety on offer at Northants garden village

The owner of an aesthetics business prides herself on being part of the wide variety on offer at a popular Northamptonshire garden village.

Zellure Aesthetics first opened in Whilton Locks Garden Village in May 2024, and it is nurse Anca Suciu who offers the rejuvenating treatments in a safe and welcoming environment.

Anca’s goal is to help people across the county to feel as confident as they can, and her 11 years of experience as a medical professional enables clients to put their trust in her.

“I was ready to go for it,” said Anca, when asked why May last year was the right time to launch the business. “I’d been doing these treatments from home for around half a year and wanted to put my expertise out there.”

Anca continues to work as a nurse alongside running Zellure Aesthetics, and she always encourages anyone looking to have aesthetic treatments to do their research and go to a medical professional.

She has no plans to give up her nursing career and sees it as important to keep up her medical skills. The salon is currently open by appointment only.

The business owner continued: “I offer high quality aesthetic treatments, such as derma fillers, anti-wrinkle injections, microneedling and skin boosters to give a youthful glow or regain skin elasticity.”

Anca saw Whilton Locks Garden Village as the ideal location for her business as it is “very serene” and her clients can enjoy a day out around their appointments.

When asked what her customers like most about the business, Anca said: “I keep everything professional and the salon is very clean. They feel safe knowing I have a medical background.

“I’m passionate about beauty and create tailor-made treatment plans, as well as personalised skincare regimes for home use.”

Anca is proudest when her clients return for treatments, as well as recommending Zellure Aesthetics to their loved ones, and she hopes to continue building on this success in 2025 and beyond.

For more information on Zellure Aesthetics, visit the business’ Facebook page here.