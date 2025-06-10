Adventure awaits: Northamptonshire woman takes national spotlight for empowering outdoor movement

From muddy boots to mountain views, one Northamptonshire businesswoman is leading a movement that’s getting thousands of women outdoors and loving every step.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The founder of Outdoor Adventure Girls is now a finalist in a major national award, and she’s putting community, confidence, and countryside adventures firmly on the map.

Sophie Davis, the woman behind Outdoor Adventure Girls, has been named a finalist in the Health & Wellbeing category at the 2025Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of women in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Towcester, Sophie is building more than a brand, she’s building a movement. Outdoor Adventure Girls is a female-only outdoor community that creates safe, inclusive spaces for women to reconnect with nature, build confidence, and experience the physical and mental benefits of the great outdoors. From local meetups and training days to weekend retreats and international escapes, Sophie’s mission is to empower women to explore the outdoors on their own terms, and on their own feet.

Iain Pilling of United Utilities with 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards Diverse Business Winner, Cheryl Loak of TUTS UK

What began as a simple idea to bring like-minded women together has grown into a vibrant, nationwide community. Women of all backgrounds and fitness levels are welcomed without pressure or judgment, making Outdoor Adventure Girls not just a wellness initiative, but a powerful support network that champions diversity, freedom, and self-discovery.

Sophie’s impact echoes the spirit of last year’s Diverse Business winner, Cheryl Loak of TUTS UK from Kettering, Northamptonshire. Like Cheryl, Sophie is showing that businesses born in local communities can create far-reaching, inclusive change.

Now in its 14th year, the Enterprise Vision Awards honour women who are driving real impact through purpose-led business. With 144 finalists representing every corner of the UK, the awards spotlight stories of innovation, resilience, and the power of women uplifting others through enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finalists now move on to panel interviews, a public vote, and an exclusive House of Commons reception, before the winners are announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool on Friday 26 September.

To view the full list of EVAS 2025 finalists, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk