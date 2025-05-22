Adorable five-year-old helped recreate his nan’s van keys after she called locksmith in emergency

An adorable five-year-old recently helped to recreate his nan’s van keys when she called a locksmith in an emergency, after she accidentally lost her original set.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auto Key Chase – a family-run business launched by Hannah Middleton and her partner around a decade ago – relocated to Northampton in November 2023.

Hannah recently attended a job where a lady had lost all of her keys and this is when she met five-year-old Kenny. The team pride themselves on helping the community and this is exactly what they needed to do in this instance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Hannah began work on the van, Kenny wanted to see what was going on. He was absolutely fascinated and full of questions, so Hannah asked permission for the five-year-old to get involved.

Founder of Auto Key Chase, Hannah Middleton, recently attended a job where a lady had lost all of her keys and this is when she met five-year-old Kenny.

Kenny helped to complete the job from start to finish and made his nan’s new van keys. He helped to build, cut and programme them, and was “overjoyed” when he put them in the ignition and fired up the engine.

“He was buzzing,” Hannah told the Chronicle & Echo. “He absolutely loved it and this is what it’s all about. It was amazing and it is nice to instil that in kids.”

As Hannah and the Auto Key Chase team have worked hard to immerse themselves in the Northampton community since relocating here, hearing Kenny say he wants to be a locksmith was really rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has since been contacted by Kenny’s mother to say a massive thank you. His school came across the post on social media, and recently made the five-year-old the star of a parent and child assembly.