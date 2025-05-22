Adorable five-year-old helped recreate his nan’s van keys after she called locksmith in emergency
Auto Key Chase – a family-run business launched by Hannah Middleton and her partner around a decade ago – relocated to Northampton in November 2023.
Hannah recently attended a job where a lady had lost all of her keys and this is when she met five-year-old Kenny. The team pride themselves on helping the community and this is exactly what they needed to do in this instance.
As Hannah began work on the van, Kenny wanted to see what was going on. He was absolutely fascinated and full of questions, so Hannah asked permission for the five-year-old to get involved.
Kenny helped to complete the job from start to finish and made his nan’s new van keys. He helped to build, cut and programme them, and was “overjoyed” when he put them in the ignition and fired up the engine.
“He was buzzing,” Hannah told the Chronicle & Echo. “He absolutely loved it and this is what it’s all about. It was amazing and it is nice to instil that in kids.”
As Hannah and the Auto Key Chase team have worked hard to immerse themselves in the Northampton community since relocating here, hearing Kenny say he wants to be a locksmith was really rewarding.
The business has since been contacted by Kenny’s mother to say a massive thank you. His school came across the post on social media, and recently made the five-year-old the star of a parent and child assembly.
