Admirable businesswoman shares whirlwind of a journey since founding spa half a decade ago

A successful Northampton businesswoman has shared her whirlwind of a journey over the past five years, which saw her launch a business and join as director at another two.

Gemma Burke, 31, is the founder of the county’s boutique York Cottage Spa and director of True Sports Hydration and Natural Glow.

She has been described as an “incredible inspiration” and promotes the importance of finding a much-needed balance when juggling personal and professional commitments.

The 31-year-old is just 14 weeks away from giving birth and took time to reflect on the half a decade that has led her to where she is today.

It began with York Cottage Spa and Gemma said: “I wouldn’t have said it was a dream of mine to set up a spa business, but I was working as an estate agent and wanted something of my own on the side.”

Gemma began offering treatments from her parent’s home and after one client requested to use the jacuzzi after her treatment, it snowballed into a full-time spa.

The business evolved throughout the pandemic and has continued to thrive as a private spa ever since – with many people who appreciate the quiet and calmness of the experience.

During this time, Gemma was also introduced to a big-name American billionaire who decided to launch three products – one of which was to be sold in spas and salons, and Gemma fit the bill for providing her insight.

Gemma was taken on by an America businessman to help launch a product, which transpired into her becoming the director of two brands – on top of owning York Cottage Spa.

After travelling to Detroit to meet him, Gemma helped launch one of the products and this transpired to her becoming the director of two of the brands.

When asked how she balances her roles, Gemma said: “It’s a process. It’s what keeps me up at night and what gets me up in the morning. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

With just 14 weeks to go until the end of her pregnancy, the businesswoman feels lucky to have a great support network of staff.

Though she says finding reliable and trustworthy staff members is one of the most difficult aspects of business, Gemma has built a solid team.

The 31-year-old enjoys proving people wrong as a woman in business, particularly those who are in denial that things can be flipped on their head and done better.

Her mother, who set up a business with a newborn baby and when it was a more difficult time to do so, is Gemma’s biggest inspiration.

“I enjoy proving that it’s doable,” said Gemma. “It’s hard but so worth it.”

Her proudest achievement over the past five years is that York Cottage Spa was named spa of the year in 2023.

On the flip side, the biggest challenge has been “letting go and not sweating the small stuff”. She said: “I’m so passionate about the spa that I used to take things personally. If we can’t do something, that’s okay and life does go on.”