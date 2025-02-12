Acorn Safety Services to protect schools from fire risk

A Northampton-based health and safety consultancy has been chosen by a multi-academy education company in the Midlands to protect their school communities.

Acorn Safety Services has been appointed by Our Lady of the Magnificat MAC to carry out fire risk assessments in all of their 19 schools across Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

The multi-academy, which is part of the Archdiocese of Birmingham, has more than 800 members of staff across the 19 schools, all working together to shape the future of Catholic Education of more than 6000 children and young people.

A fire risk assessment is a critical requirement in all schools in the UK. This essential process ensures the safety of all occupants and compliance with fire safety regulations.

Darren Manning and Adam Midson who have carried out all the fire risk assessments at Our Lady of the Magnificat schools.

Acorn Safety Services will provide comprehensive fire risk assessments tailored to the specific needs of each site to ensure the highest standards of compliance.

Acorn Safety Services operations manager Zeynep Guzelkasap said: “It is our pleasure to carry out the necessary checks to help Our Lady of the Magnificat to identify risks, implement safety measures, and maintain up-to-date records, ensuring all their schools are safe and compliant for teaching staff and students.

“Fire risk assessments are crucial in educational settings, where school buildings have a high footfall and are regularly used. Clear evacuation procedures and stringent processes are vital for keeping everyone safe.”

Ray Cullwick, Estates and Facilities Lead at Our Lady of the Magificat said: “I have had very good feedback about the fire risk assessor, the documents are great, and things are going very well!”