Acorn Analytical Services renews software deal with Start Software

Northampton asbestos management consultancy, Acorn Analytical Services, has signed a new, five-year contract with Start Software, developers of Alpha Tracker®.

The two companies have collaborated for over a decade, with Acorn playing a pivotal role in shaping and extending Alpha Tracker®, to ensure it continues to meet the evolving, real-world needs of asbestos consultancies.

To date, Acorn has used Alpha Tracker® to produce over 40,000 quotes, complete 130,000 jobs, and raise more than 16,000 invoices, visiting 100,000 sites along the way.

Alpha Tracker’s® app-based tools - customised for Acorn’s methods - enables the company’s surveyors to capture asbestos data, photos and site plans digitally, whilst out on site. This is then processed to generate reports, saving time, improving quality and ensuring consistency. A built-in client portal also enables Acorn’s clients to securely access their surveys, reports, annual audits, assessments, and other compliance records at any time.

The new contract will see both companies commit to working together for another five years to introduce innovative new features, further enhance the software. Start Software will also provide workshops for Acorn staff so they will be fully trained on any new features and developments.

Robin Bennett, Director of Start Software, said: “Acorn approached us a couple of years after we first launched Alpha Tracker® into the market. Back then, Alpha Tracker was pretty basic. Since then, we’ve come a long way. We have just hit our 10,000th software update and, in the UK alone, Alpha Tracker® has supported the surveying of over four million buildings for asbestos.

“Alpha Tracker® is now used by hundreds of asbestos and water consultancies across the world. Acorn, as a long-term partner, has been instrumental in shaping the product. Their feedback and ambitious goals have also helped us introduce innovative new features throughout our relationship.

“We see this as a long-term relationship that extends beyond the new contract. We're now embedding AI into Alpha Tracker® and will continue to lead the market through innovation and service quality.”

Sam Savage, Managing Director of Acorn Analytical Services, said: “Alpha Tracker® supports Acorn’s operations end-to-end, from the first client contact to final invoicing, and everything in between. Our relationship with Start Software has meant that this software is as close to a bespoke build as you can get. The team had already created Alpha Tracker® but, as one of its early adopters, we have been able to provide feedback and suggestions for development that not only streamline operations for our team, but makes it more user-friendly for our clients.

“We are really excited to announce this new, five-year contract and look forward to seeing what else we can achieve together in the future.”