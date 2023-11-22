Access Self Storage Northampton launches 10th anniversary Christmas gifts collection

It’s snow joke, over 18,500 gifts have been collected since the Access Self Storage annual Christmas campaign began. Now in its 10th year, Access Self Storage announces the launch of its 2023 charity collection urging Northamptonshire locals to give someone elf a merry little Christmas. Last Christmas, gifts were distributed across dozens of charities and this year’s collection will benefit Access Self Storage Northampton nominated charity: Hope Charity Centre.

Local residents and customers can donate food for the charity at their closest store or decide to donate at any of the Access Self Storage locations around the country.

All brand new gifts and food donations will be accepted but if you’re seeking Christmas inspiration, a suggested gift list includes;

· Food donations: tinned foods – fish, meat, beans, vegetables, canned soups, pasta, rice, Christmas biscuit tins, crisps

· Essential non-food items: toiletries and warm coats

Darren Bowers, Manager at Access Self Storage Northampton said, “Just buying one extra food or clothing item for Hope Charity this Christmas can make a real difference to someone in need. We know times are hard for so many right now, but even something small for someone who may be living in crisis locally will help spread a smile this Christmas.”

Jan Albert Fourie, General Manager of Operations at Access Self Storage commented, "Our stores work closely with their local communities and each year build upon this campaign. We hope that this 10th anniversary year will enable us to smash the 20,000 donated gifts barrier, and that people in need across the UK will be treated to a gift this year. If all our customers and our local communities get behind the campaign it will make a huge difference.”

Staff have already begun collecting in store and people are invited to bring their gift donations into the Northampton Store from now until 11th December, ahead of the charity collection and distribution in time for Christmas.

We believe everyone deserves a new gift at Christmas, so we are unable to take used or second hand items for the Christmas gift appeal.

Kyra Williams, Marketing Manager, Hope Charity Centre commented on the collection, “Northampton Hope Centre is a charity that supports people facing homelessness and experiencing problems caused by hardship. We provide crisis support through our central homeless centre with immediate access to daily breakfast, hot food, warm clothing, and showers, as well as ongoing support to help people get back on their feet. We also provide food and support through 10 Community Larders across the district.

We are thrilled that Access Self Storage is helping us to help people struggling in the local community. We desperately need funding and basic essential items to support rising numbers of people facing homelessness. With the support from Access Self Storage in Northampton we will be able to keep up with this increased demand.”