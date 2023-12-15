Access Self Storage collect over 1,500 Christmas gifts in its 10th anniversary Christmas charity appeal

It’s snow joke, over 20,000 gifts have now been collected since the Access Self Storage annual Christmas campaign began. Now in its 10th year, Access Self Storage has received over 1,500 donations from local residents and customers at stores around the UK, in a bid to give someone elf a merry little Christmas.

Jan Albert Fourie, General Manager of Operations at Access Self Storage commented, “All 59 Access Self Storage stores were involved in our 10th anniversary Christmas gifts collection this year and we are thrilled we’ve collected over 1,500 gifts to deliver across our chosen charities. Our stores work closely with their local communities, and we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of both our customers and local residents this year. Working together, our teams and their communities have made sure that those in need will be treated to a gift this year from our Christmas collection and we hope that our gifts make a difference. In this anniversary year we campaigned to collect enough donated gifts to exceed our target of over 20,000 donations since we began our Christmas appeals ten years ago, and I’m thrilled to announce, we did it! We want to thank everyone that donated.”