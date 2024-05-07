'Abandoned' social housing estate in Northampton finally completed following years of intermittent construction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ‘abandoned’ social housing estate in Northampton has finally been completed and residents will be moving in soon, says developer.

Future Housing Group says its new housing estate on the Welford Road, opposite Buckton Fields, is finally complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The estate comprises 41 social houses made up of 10 social rent properties, 15 shared ownership properties and 16 rent to buy properties.

The estate sits on the Welford Road opposite Buckton Fields

The site was labelled as ‘abandoned’ by locals in 2022 as works halted due to contractors Taylor French entering into liquidation.

However, after years of intermittent construction, the site is now completed and residents will be moving in soon.

A Future Housing Group spokesman said: “The homes are finished. There was a small issue identified by Anglian Water in the final commissioning of the drainage system that we aim to have resolved by the end of the month and then the homes are ready for people to move in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe North) welcomed the news. He said: “Great news to finally have them opening. It’s taken much longer than it should have done but I’m so glad we’re about there.”

One of the three-bedroom detached shared ownership properties has been sold for £124,000 for a 40 per cent share.

The rent payable based on a 40% share would be £426.25 per month (based on a full market value of £310,000), according to estate agents.

One Kingsthorpe local said: “Great to see there will be more social housing in the area for people who need it most.”