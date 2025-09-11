A winning team: AIT Home Delivery named Home Delivery Operator of the Year at 2025 Motor Transport Awards

Northampton based AIT Home Delivery is proud to announce it has been awarded the coveted title of Home Delivery Operator of the Year at the 2025 Motor Transport Awards, held at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The accolade represents a significant achievement for the business and is a testament to the unwavering commitment, innovation, and dedication of every teammate across the AIT Home Delivery network.

The award recognises the company’s long-standing leadership in the final mile delivery sector, built on a foundation of consistent innovation and service excellence.

Formerly operating as Panther Logistics before being acquired by AIT Worldwide Logistics in 2020, the business rebranded to AIT Home Delivery in July 2024, marking a new era while retaining the core values and high standards that have driven its success for over a decade.

Almost 15 years ago, the company revolutionised the home delivery landscape by being the first in the UK to introduce next-day, two-person home delivery—a service that has since become the gold standard in the industry.

Today, AIT Home Delivery reaches 98% of the UK population with its next-day services, and continues to set the benchmark with a broad and flexible range of options, including nominated day delivery, timed delivery slots, weekend deliveries, and premium services such as delivery to room of choice, unpacking, packaging removal, and product assembly – all underpinned by exceptional communication channels.

This commitment to delivering the ultimate customer experience is supported by a state-of-the-art, continually evolving fleet.

Most recently, the business invested in 35 new MAN TGS 4×2 tractor units, five of which are undergoing trials using Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)—a renewable fuel that can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90%.

This move highlights AIT Home Delivery’s focus on operational excellence and environmental sustainability as it scales to meet growing demand.

The company’s evolution has been marked not only by brand transformation and fleet investment but also by strategic international expansion.

Last month, AIT Home Delivery launched its first two-person delivery facility in Hanover, Germany, marking the business’s entry into the European market. The new operation mirrors the UK’s next-day, two-person delivery model and is the first step in a broader plan to replicate the company’s successful formula across mainland Europe.

Gary McKelvey, Vice President, Global Home Delivery said: “Since our rebrand to AIT Home Delivery the past 12 months have been incredibly exciting – continued growth and our move into Europe.

“However, winning this year’s Motor Transport Award is not just a milestone for the business—it is a recognition of every individual within the AIT Home Delivery team. From warehouse operatives to delivery crews, planners to customer service representatives, each person plays a vital role in delivering excellence every single day. This award belongs to them.”

With its reputation for reliability, innovation, and exceptional customer care, AIT Home Delivery remains firmly on a growth trajectory—continually extending its service capabilities, vehicle fleet and geographic reach to meet the evolving needs of both its customers and the consumer marketplace.