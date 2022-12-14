A taste of the Punjab comes to Northampton as a new takeaway and restaurant opens
‘We have a lot of Punjabi dishes on the menu’
A brand new Punjabi take away and restaurant offering authentic Punjabi food and sweets opens it's doors on Wellingborough Road, Northampton. And the owners say it’s the only one of its kind in Northampton.
Raj's Punjabi Kitchen opened it doors last Saturday. A family owned restaurant and take away that offers not only gourmet Punjabi dishes but also delicious street foods and sweets.
This desi restaurant promises foodies a special experience for the taste buds, with dishes hailing from the Punjab region of India.
Owner Raj hopes to bring this vibrant culture to Northampton. "We have a lot of Punjabi dishes on the menu. We have gol gappe [crispy fried puffed balls filled with spicy potato]. We have various chaat dishes too.
“The restaurant also dons a purpose made tandoor (clay oven) offering freshly made naans and rotis made to order. A perfect accompaniment to the various mouth watering curry dishes on the menu."