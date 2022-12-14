A taste of the Punjab comes to Northampton as a new takeaway and restaurant opens

A brand new Punjabi take away and restaurant offering authentic Punjabi food and sweets opens it's doors on Wellingborough Road, Northampton. And the owners say it’s the only one of its kind in Northampton.

Raj's Punjabi Kitchen opened it doors last Saturday. A family owned restaurant and take away that offers not only gourmet Punjabi dishes but also delicious street foods and sweets.

This desi restaurant promises foodies a special experience for the taste buds, with dishes hailing from the Punjab region of India.

Owner Raj with his family at Raj's Punjabi Kitchen

Owner Raj hopes to bring this vibrant culture to Northampton. "We have a lot of Punjabi dishes on the menu. We have gol gappe [crispy fried puffed balls filled with spicy potato]. We have various chaat dishes too.