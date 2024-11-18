A sustainable partnership means growth for Northampton's leading merchandise company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Helping businesses better source more sustainable products and corporate gifts.’

Being green is important to us as at Gilt Edged Promotions. This is why we ensure our merch is sourced carefully.

One of our top trade only suppliers who we buy from has a positive sustainable commitment.

After we source eco merchandise from green suppliers like PF Concept, we then screen print or engrave logos onto the items in-house (some products) or get them in branded to then send directly to our customers.

Eco-friendly merchandise

We want to make sure that our suppliers have impactful meaningful strategies.

PF’s Approach

Roadmap to 2030

Here’s what our supplier says. “At PF Concept we are committed to foster ESG + P (Environmental, Social, Governance + Product) principles to future-proof our industry. Our focus is on addressing critical material topics such as climate change, circular economy, and the well-being of our own workforce and workers throughout the value chain. Through our ‘Rethinking Plastics 2030’ strategy, we are dedicated to phasing out virgin fossil-based plastics by 2030. Let's move forward to a lower impact.”

Gilt Edged Promotions, a Northampton merch company uses eco suppliers like PF Concept to strengthen their sustainability ethos when it comes to corporate gifting.

The world is changing, and so are we. PF Concept aims to reduce the environmental footprint of their activities across the entire supply chain. They are committed to transparency, sharing data, and partnering with third parties for proof and validation. We support our customers with tools for your sustainable journey and PF have given us these tools to help you.

Rethinking Plastics 2030

PF believes that futureproofing our industry means critically evaluating their products and packaging materials, and we at Gilt Edged Promotions couldn’t agree more. These contribute to climate change, pollution, and waste. This supplier who we work with aims to reduce their environmental impact by using innovative, certified, sustainable materials, making their products more circular, and eliminating all virgin fossil-based plastics by 2030.

Materials Explained

Popular questions often asked regarding sustainable gifting are ‘what are the items made from? Is your merchandise biodegradable? What is considered an eco-friendly material?’ We have the answers that can help you, supplied by PF Concept. Email us for the information that can help support your business to [email protected].

We like to work with PF Concept because we are keen to source more sustainably made gifts whilst their prices are great value for money (a major factor that merchandise shoppers are looking for with today’s economic climate).