The Moulton Made Farmers Market made a return to the county over the weekend with a variety of fresh local produce.

The market took place on Sunday, May 29 from 12pm to 3pm at Moulton College in Pitsford Road. This was the fourth farmer’s market to take place since the first one was hosted in February earlier this year.

Bar and events supervisor at Moulton College Ellie Kemp said: “We would like to say a big thankyou to our stall holders and customers for another successful Sunday.

“It is so lovely to see customers come and support local producers in a gorgeous rural setting.”

Goods being sold on the market include cheese, bread, flowers, brownies, books, ice cream, jewellery, wax melts, kitchenware, a hog roast and more.

Ellie continued: “We have decided to make our market bi-monthly rather than every month, meaning our next market will be on July 31, we cannot wait to see you all there.”

The Moulton Made Farmers’ Market are still looking for stallholders, so if you wish to be involved, email [email protected]

Here are 14 pictures from the Moulton Made Farmers’ Market on Sunday:

1. The Moulton Made Farmers’ Market The market brings together Moulton village and college to celebrate and support small local businesses and the work of students. Photo taken on Sunday, May 29 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

