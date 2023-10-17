News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

A shining star! Local car retailer’s latest addition named The Sun’s Car of the Year

A Northampton car retailer is proud to announce that its latest model to go on sale has been crowned The Sun’s Car of the Year and Small SUV/Crossover of the Year in the News UK Motor Awards.
By Hayley AbbottContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST- 2 min read
Bells Motor Group Northampton on Bedford Road is delighted that the all-new Volvo EX30 has been honoured with its first major awards, even before the earliest cars have reached UK roads.

The EX30, the smallest SUV ever launched by Volvo, was applauded as being the benchmark model in its class, with a choice of pure electric powertrains, a sustainably focused design, cutting-edge technology and Volvo’s quality and safety, all at an accessible price.

Rob Gill, The Sun Motors Editor, said: “The EX30 is everything you expect a modern Volvo to be – safe, Scandi cool and sustainable – at a price you’d never expect. The EX30 is going to be a huge hit. We’re utterly convinced of it. It is the stand-out winner as The Sun Car of the Year.”

The new Volvo EX30 has been named the Sun's 'Car of the Year'
The new Volvo EX30 has been named the Sun's 'Car of the Year'
Adding to the car’s success, the EX30 was also named Small SUV/Crossover of the Year in the News UK Motor Awards, which represents a number of the organisation’s national media platforms, including The Sunday Times.

Nick Rufford, Motoring Editor at The Sunday Times, added: “Savvy buyers have been holding out for an electric SUV that’s smart looking, has vim and zest, and doesn’t break the bank. This mini-Volvo’s sub-£34,000 starting price undercuts not only its electric rivals, but plenty of petrol SUVs, too.”

Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Northampton, said: “We’ve already seen real excitement about the EX30 since launching the car earlier this summer, which these two awards will only add to as drivers look for an affordable electric option to replace their current vehicles.

“The EX30 offers all of the premium quality, safety and sustainability associated with Volvo Cars, in a convenient, compact and affordable package – so it’s great to see this already being recognised by national publications.

“We welcome Northampton drivers to pop into Bells Motor Group Northampton to learn more about the small but mighty EX30 and chat to our friendly team of experts.”

