Towcester town will find its main road a little less sunny after the owners of the welcoming, Spanish themed Casa de Tapas announced its closure.

Yet another small business has found itself in trouble after the pandemic and rising costs of bills. With the added issue of losing key members of staff and not being able to replace them, Casa de Tapas has decided enough is enough.

Business owner Kat Malyshenko said on Facebook: “I have always enjoyed the relentless challenges the business threw at me, however this year it has kept on knocking me, and in all honestly several times I didn't want to get back up.

Casa de Tapas in Towcester has now shut

Kat added: “The business is no longer sustainable, and I just don't have the fight left in me, therefore I have made the sad decision to close with immediate effect.”

There has been a huge amount of comments on Facebook pages to reflect the disappointment felt by residents.

Some of the comments made include: “Wow. I'm so sorry you've had to close. Such a good venue with great drinks and food. Best in Towcester,” and “Best place to eat in Towcester in my opinion! And always had a brilliant evening. This is a massive shame.”

The tapas bar has held some memorable events for customers in the past and one resident said: “So sorry to read this. You guys gave us the best celebration for our wedding and people still talk about how good the food was even now.”

Casa De Tapas has now closed

Visitors from far away places have also enjoyed the hospitality at Casa de Tapas and added: “So sorry to hear this, we loved coming when we stayed in Towcester all the way from Australia.”

Casa de Tapas changed it’s name from Bar Encore in August 2021 after their menu was becoming so well known for its authentic tapas and it’s large paella dishes that were being offered.