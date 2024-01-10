A right Royal tea party for care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering, as Royalty loving resident; Raymond Spruce was joined by close friends whom he had not seen for a while, for a surprise birthday High-Tea in recognition of his 75th birthday.

A right royal; red, white and blue reception was held at the home for Raymond who became ‘King for the Day’ as guests gathered to enjoy a Royal themed afternoon tea with centrepiece speciality cake made by the home’s chef Sophie Taylor.

Surprise guests included friends Shirley and Ray who Raymond lived with for many years before coming to Elm Bank, where he is enjoying a new chapter of his life. Amongst the visitors was an extra special a long lost friend; Adrian that Raymond had not seen for several years.

Speaking about the party Raymond said “I had no idea, this is the best surprise, I thought everyone had forgotten, it’s one of the best day’s I’ve ever.”

Royal Raymond 'King for the Day'