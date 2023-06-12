While inflation has reached as high as 10.1% in March, research suggests parents are bearing the brunt of this rate, with the price of nappy products soaring by up to 30% at the start of the year. In Tesco, a pack of 86 Pampers nappies went from £11 to £14.50 in January, while in Morrisons a 22-pack of Pampers new baby nappies increased by 12.5%, to £4.50. Other products, such as baby formula, purees and hygiene products have been affected too; the price of Huggies wet wipes has risen from £1.65 to £2 at Asda in the last year.

The team, who have contributed an initial bundle of essential childcare items, will give all donations to the Southern Quarter Development Group, who operate a food bank in Delapre and provide crucial support to the community.

Now, the team are calling on members of the public to help support this worthwhile cause, and are welcoming contributions of all kinds, including clothes, nappies, hygiene products, blankets, and more.

(L-R) Lee Holmes, Sophie Ticehurst, Lewis Ellis, Kayleigh Bennett, Sarah Ewen, A-Plan Northampton

Lewis Ellis, Insurance Broker at A-Plan Northampton, initiated the collection based on his own experiences as a new parent during the cost-of-living crisis. He said: “The arrival of my baby girl, Maisie, in October has truly opened my eyes to the escalating costs associated with raising a young child. It's disheartening to realise that these expenses only seem to multiply as our little ones reach new milestones.

“Fortunately, I find myself in a privileged position where I can manage to provide Maisie with everything she needs. However, I'm acutely aware that many families are facing difficult times, forced to make heart-breaking choices between meals or accumulating debt, just to meet their children's needs. This realisation has emphasised the critical importance of food banks and community support. We strongly believe we can make a meaningful difference in this area.”

Lee Holmes, Office Manager at A-Plan Northampton, said: “I am sure everyone can agree that the last couple of years have been difficult with rising costs, especially for new and young families. I was delighted when Lewis came up with a brilliant idea to donate various baby goods and items to the Southern Quarter food bank. He has been the front runner for this and has done such a wonderful job, inspiring myself, colleagues and clients to add our support to it.

“In such a short time we have managed to raise so many thoughtful items from the generosity of public and the team here at A-Plan. I am hopeful we can continue to do as much as possible and help those in a difficult position.”

People are encouraged to leave a supportive note alongside their donations

Together with support from the public, the team at A-Plan Northampton hope the baby and infant food bank will make a positive impact, offering a helping hand to those who need it most, at a crucial stage of their children’s lives. The team are asking for any donations to be dropped off at the branch, located in the town centre, during business hours.

What’s more, the team is also encouraging people to write messages of encouragement, support, and advice that will be shared alongside the donations to provide an extra source of emotional support for families.

Julie Davenport, local councillor for Delapre and Rushmere, has praised A-Plan’s new initiative. She said: “Due to the high costs of essential baby products and the lack of those products in food banks, I was delighted to be able to help A Plan Insurance.

