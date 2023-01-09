A friend in need is a friend in deed: Homebuilder volunteers at Northamptonshire Animal Shelter

Employees at Barratt Homes Northampton recently got stuck into a day of volunteering with Animals in Need.

Animals in Need is a not-for-profit organisation, founded in 1990. The charity, based in Northamptonshire, helps rescue sick, injured, distressed wild and domestic animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity received an extra eight pairs of hands from the local developer, with staff members coming from all departments including technical and sales.

The Barratt Northampton team at Animals in Need

The team walked some of the dogs at the centre, as well as gardening, tidying up and cleaning the cages where the animals sleep. The charity had an open day the following weekend and the volunteers helped make sure everything was clean for those looking to adopt.

Annie Marriott, manager at Animals in Need, said: “Everyone at Animals in need would like to say a huge thanks to the Barratt Homes team who joined us. The team were super productive and everyone was eager to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Simmonds, Group Head of SHE at Barratt Homes, said: “I know about Animals in Need as I have previously rehomed animals from there and follow them on social media, so knew they often had corporate volunteering.

“The day started with a safety briefing and then we were each given a dog to take on a walk in the local country park. Many of the dogs we walked had only just arrived at the centre so this was the first time they had been out.".

Advertisement Hide Ad