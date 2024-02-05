A double triumph – local car retailer’s SUV wins duo of awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bells Motor Group Northampton, on Bedford Road, is delighted that Volvo’s top-of-the-range seven-seat SUV, the XC90, has been honoured with two major awards. Named as Used Large Car of the Year at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards recently, the model was also crowned Luxury SUV of the Year by Professional Driver just a few days earlier.

Car Dealer magazine’s annual awards highlight the best used car models, with the Volvo XC90 receiving praise for its luxurious yet practical design, which has set the industry standard for large SUVs for more than two decades.

James Baggott, Car Dealer Editor in Chief, said: “The Volvo XC90 hugely deserves this award. It’s a true all-rounder in the family car market, as well as being packed with tech and having top-notch safety credentials.”

Used car market expert, Mike Brewer, who hosted the awards, added: “The XC90 was a trailblazer when it arrived 20 years ago, and it’s as good now as it was then. It ticks all the boxes and is a cracking used car.”

Adding to the model’s success, the Volvo XC90 T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid was crowned a winner in Professional Driver magazine’s awards, impressing a panel of more than 100 expert industry and media judges.

Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group, said: “We’re thrilled that the XC90 has won not one but two awards – it is a true testament to the car, which has continually proven to be a top choice for large SUV buyers.

“The XC90 offers the perfect blend of luxury and practicality, with room for seven adults and a range of high-end gadgets and safety features. Whether you’re looking to buy a new or pre-owned XC90, drivers can be confident that they’re getting a high-quality, safe and reliable car that’s a true all-rounder for the entire family.

“We’d like to invite Northampton drivers to come along to Bells Motor Group Northampton to learn more about the XC90 and to chat to our expert team about all things Volvo cars.”