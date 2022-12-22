‘A Christmas cuppa for the community’ – agency supports Northamptonshire villagers with festive donation

Kristy Hobbs and Niamh Coleman of Orange Juice Communications handing over 288 mince pies to Brixworth Community Food Share.

Orange Juice Communications, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, decided against sending Christmas presents to clients this year in favour of supporting local people and making a donation to Brixworth Community Larder.

The Community Larder is held every week in Brixworth Village Hall - providing fresh food, groceries and essentials for those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Jelley, managing director of Orange Juice Communications, based in Harborough Road, Brixworth, said: “Every year we send a Christmas gift to our clients but this year we wanted to do something a bit different to reflect the cost-of-living crisis that all of us are experiencing.

“The Brixworth Community Larder is a much-valued asset to the village and does great work in ensuring local people have access to good quality fresh produce at affordable prices.

“We wanted to do our bit to say thank you to all those who run it and give a little festive treat to everyone using it over Christmas and New Year.”

Orange Juice donated hundreds of mince pies, teas and coffees that were handed out to everyone using the Community Larder on Wednesday, December 21, with more due to be available on Wednesday, December 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad