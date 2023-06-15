News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

‘A chance to shine’ – rising stars of optometry experience life at award-winning practice in Northampton

Some of the rising stars of optometry have had the chance to experience life working in one of the UK’s leading practices thanks to a partnership with the British Contact Lens Association.
By Daniel OwensContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 2 min read
Palak Kapadia, Brian Tompkins, Debra Grant, Keyur Patel and Habeeb Rahman at TK&S OptometristsPalak Kapadia, Brian Tompkins, Debra Grant, Keyur Patel and Habeeb Rahman at TK&S Optometrists
Palak Kapadia, Brian Tompkins, Debra Grant, Keyur Patel and Habeeb Rahman at TK&S Optometrists

Five BCLA student ambassadors will spend time at TK&S Optometrists in Northampton this summer, sitting in on eye examinations, carrying out tasks to help the clinical team and getting hands-on with state-of-the-art technology in the practice’s diagnostics suite.

Palak Kapadia and Habeeb Rahman were the first two students to grasp the opportunity and will be followed by Sarah Campos, Nouralhuda Idriss and Bonnie Ki Yan Lam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brian Tompkins, director at TK&S Optometrists, based in Kingsley Road, Northampton, said: “Giving the next generation of optometrists the chance to experience life in practice is a crucial part of their development.

“The BCLA ambassadors will all be able to shadow our award-winning clinical team and pick up invaluable experience that will stand them in good stead for their third year at university.

Most Popular

“Optometry is in good hands and it’s our pleasure to give the stars of the future the chance to shine.”

All five student ambassadors attended the recent BCLA Clinical Conference and are keen to pick up as much ‘real-world’ experience as possible ahead of their pre-reg year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Palak, aged 19, said: “This is my first time working in a UK practice. I am from Kenya originally and things are very different over here, there is so much more technology available and I have learnt so much, particularly the way Brian talks to patients and makes it all about them – everyone is treated as an individual with their own particular needs.”

Habeeb, aged 21, said: “I’ve enjoyed the chance to shadow the scleral lens and binocular vision clinics. They are something we touch on at University and that side of things really interests me. Scleral lenses are gaining a lot of traction at the minute and that is a fast-growing side of the profession so may be something I look to specialise in eventually.”

Related topics:Northampton